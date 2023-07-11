Aging & Style
Home insurance premiums increase leaving homeowners frustrated

By Greg Payne
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Its not just property taxes that are going up in the KC Metro, homeowners insurance is increasing as well.

“Especially in the Midwest hail damage is probably the number one thing a lot of homeowners are worried about,” says Bill Rowlen, the President of Flury-Hinderks Insurance in Overland Park.

Rowlen’s job is to help ease those concerns for the nearly 3,000 families they insure.

“The trend that a lot of consumers have found is homeowners costs are just on the rise,” says Rowlen.

An increase that he says is due to a few reasons including inflation.

“You think about the cost to replace a roof, for instance a couple of years ago it may have been 15,000 dollars and today it’s 20,000 dollars,” says Rowlen.

Rowlen says another reason is insurance companies claim severity.

“Last year for instance every insurance company in the marketplace lost more money than they took in as far as rates are concerned,” says Rowlen.

While insurance experts are hoping things change especially with inflation, they say the best thing homeowners can do right now is talk with their agent.

“Make sure you are getting the best value for your insurance dollar. There is a number of things they can do, one look at deductibles, look at the marketplace to see if another company maybe has a better rate compared to the company you are with now and also just maximize all the discounts available to you,” says Rowlen.

With all these prices going up you’re going to want to watch your escrow account. Higher property taxes and insurance premiums could mean a higher mortgage payment every month.

