FORECAST: Hottest day on Wednesday, heat advisories in place from 12-7 pm

Highs on Monday made the trek into the lower to mid 90s for most of us, but felt even hotter thanks to high humidity.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Highs on Monday made the trek into the lower to mid 90s for most of us, but felt even hotter thanks to high humidity. We will not feel any heat relief until the overnight with lows eventually in the lower 70s. A complex of showers and storms is looking more likely across northern Missouri early Wednesday morning, with an isolated embedded cell on the stronger end. Maybe a shower or two closer to the metro. Then, we all bake in the heat for the afternoon with mid 90s on the table. With the intense humidity again, our heat indices could reach the 100-110 degree mark. This has prompted a Heat Advisory through 7 PM. We are also watching another storm chance later in the day on Wednesday. Our model guidance is not very consistent at the moment, but I am leaning towards the better storm chance locally in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire viewing area in a Slight Risk for severe weather, with strong winds and large hail being the main concern. We cannot rule out a brief tornado however. This is something we are watching closely, and should have a better idea on timing later this evening. Slightly cooler air works in by Friday and Saturday with mid 80s.

