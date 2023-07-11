FORECAST: Hot and sunny with storms rolling in for a severe weather risk late Tuesday into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With high pressure developing over the Tennessee River Valley and low pressure entering in from the Colorado Rockies, a strong southerly component takes hold of the central plains building in summer heat and humidity from the south. Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the lower and middle 90s with feel like temperatures ranging between 96° and 101°. As this happens, a storm system will shift east into Nebraska and begin to dip into the south by Wednesday. Storm activity chance is expected by late tonight into the early morning of Wednesday, yielding a severe weather risk. Strong storms are expected to develop to the northern side of the viewing area for the morning and then steadily deep and south throughout the day. Damaging wind and hail are still our major concern, however with a deepening sheer and an increase in instability in the atmosphere, I do not want to rule out an isolated spin-up.

Please take caution moving through the day Wednesday for severe storms. During the afternoon, depending on where the storms develop, the heat will peak. Lower to middle 90s are expected for actual temperatures on Wednesday but due to the significant amount of moisture in the atmosphere, feel like temperatures could reach up to 105°. Please take extra caution for heat and humidity along with being alert to severe storm threats. Scattered storms will become more isolated throughout Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to cool back to normal values for this time of year. This means upper 80s will be common into the weekend with clear skies to continue into next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.