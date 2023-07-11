Drive-thru coffee shop raises nearly $10K for Overland Park teen’s new prosthetic leg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Brinley Hutson, 14, lost her leg two years ago after developing a rare infection following a sports injury.

A passionate softball player, Hutson continued to play competitively after receiving her first prosthetic leg. She has become an advocate for amputees and a source of inspiration in her community of Overland Park.

That’s why 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop, named the teen their May hero, or someone who is “a servant who cultivates kindness with those around them.” With the title comes a $500 cash prize and a year of free coffee.

As Hutson, grows, however, she will need a new prosthetic leg. To assist, the coffee provider donated $3 from every drink purchased at their Overland Park location on May 27 to raise money for a new leg.

Earlier this week, Hutson and her family reaped the rewards of the fundraiser, receiving a $9,675 check to go toward purchasing a new prosthetic leg so she can continue playing softball comfortably.

“I want to be an example for other kids who may be going through a similar situation. I want them to know that nothing is impossible, and they can still make their dreams come true no matter the circumstance,” Hutson said. “I’m so happy to know that I have a community that supports me. It motivates me even more, and I can’t wait to give back by sharing my story and finding ways to help others.”

The Overland Park location of a drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew raised $9,675 for a 14-year-old girl to buy a new prosthetic leg. (7 Brew)

The $3 allocation was provided equally by three donors: 7 Brew, who donated $1 for each drink, was matched by Kendall Bank and by an anonymous donor for the $3 total per drink.

“We seek out 7 Brew Heroes who go above and beyond in their communities, and Brinley Hutson exemplifies that at a young age,” said Elizabeth Stites, 7 Brew Operator. “Not only that, but this allows us to also celebrate the Overland Park community, who has shown up to support her through her recovery. We’re honored to give back in this way.”

