Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without customer approval, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization and $60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic,
Self-professed ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Jose Gonzalez, 20, faces a kidnapping charge, a firearm charge and resisting arrest by fleeing...
Two facing charges after allegedly holding a female against her will, resisting arrest
Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.
Two women charged in connection to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center
A house caught fire this morning in Overland Park, displacing a family of four and two dogs.
Overland Park family displaced after house fire
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

Latest News

FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules at human rights court
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’