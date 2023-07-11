ACLU files motion to intervene in lawsuit between AG, KDOR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motion has been filed on behalf of five transgender Kansans to intervene in a lawsuit between Kansas’ attorney general and department of revenue.

According to a press release, the motion was filed by the ACLU of Kansas, the ACLU and Stinson LLP. It was filed on behalf of five individuals “who would be irreparably harmed by” Attorney General Kris Kobach’s effort to ban and reverse changes to gender markers on their driver’s licenses.

“Kobach filed a lawsuit in state court on July 7 against the government agency that issues driver’s licenses, asking the court to prohibit transgender people from changing their gender markers on their driver’s licenses,” the press release said.

“Judge Teresa Watson granted a temporary restraining order early Monday morning before the state could respond, which has blocked the Kelly administration from allowing gender marking changes while the case goes forward,” it continues.

“The Department of Revenue says more than 500 people have changed the sex listing on their driver’s licenses since July 2019, including 172 last month alone,” the Associated Press has reported.

“The intervenors will also be filing a motion to oppose the preliminary injunction requested by Kobach and support the Kansas Department of Revenue’s motion to dissolve the Temporary Restraining Order issued by Judge Watson,” the ACLU added.

Quotes included in the press release are below.

“Mr. Kobach’s actions demonstrate a flagrant attempt to do an end-run around our state constitution. Mr. Kobach is choosing to focus the power of the attorney general’s office on, of all things, attacking and discriminating against transgender Kansans, and it is insulting to all Kansans that Mr. Kobach and other extremists who propped up SB 180 claim to be helping women, when they have made no efforts to meaningfully do so. Instead, they have weaponized women’s rights in a way that actually re-entrenches the oppressive gender stereotypes that hurt all of us. Our clients deserve to live their lives free of harassment, discrimination, and violence – all consequences that Mr. Kobach’s erroneous legal interpretations are designed to encourage.”

“The so-called ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ is a blatant effort to control and stigmatize transgender residents of the state. Limiting freedom for trans people worsens conditions for all women by re-entrenching the very gender stereotypes that have underpinned centuries of women’s oppression. We will continue to fight for everyone in Kansas to live fully and authentically.”

