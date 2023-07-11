1 dead, person of interest in custody for shooting on Lawn Street, KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Monday just before 11 p.m. Kansas City Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lawn on a shooting call.

On arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman, inside a home, who appeared to have been shot.

A short time later emergency medical personnel declared the woman dead.

One person of interest was at the scene when officers arrived and they are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

