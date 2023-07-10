Two facing charges after allegedly holding a female against her will, resisting arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old male and 20-year-old Jose Gonzalez are accused of holding a female against her will after she was taken from the Kansas City area last night.

The 17-year-old suspect was turned over to the Juvenile Office, and Gonzalez is charged with kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.

The captured female had sent a text to her mother identifying the two males and the vehicle she was in. A search of the vehicle later revealed the two suspects were armed.

Working with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Bates County Sheriff’s Office learned the vehicle would be around the Adrian area on I-49.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. last night, a Bated County Deputy and a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper coordinated a traffic stop at 52 Highway and I-49, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled on 52 Highway from Butler.

The pursuit continued until officers deployed spike strips on TT Highway just before Business 49, when the vehicle’s tires lost tread. Officers then cornered the vehicle, but the driver broke free again and attempted to flee the stop.

A sheriff was approaching the stop and observed the vehicle break free, so he utilized his patrol truck to push the vehicle to the side of the road where all three patrol vehicles could box it in and bring the vehicle to a permanent stop.

Officers then rescued the female from the rear of the car and she was transferred to a local hospital where she met with the Bates County Victim Advocates and was reunited with her family.

“Tonight, law enforcement from multiple agencies worked together, additional dedicated deputies also responded from home, so we could make sure this family’s 18 year old daughter made it home,” Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said. “These deputies and trooper involved showed tremendous courage and potentially saved a life tonight.”

Autoplay Caption

A patrol car received moderate damage, and both cars were towed from the scene.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Anderson said. “First thing in the morning the detectives will be assigned to the case and will work with the victim, her family and the Prosecutors Office to file the appropriate charges. The Victims Advocate’s Office will continue to work with the victim to make sure she has everything she needs to help.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.