Self-professed ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic,
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic,(Tulsa County Jail)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Xaviar Babudar, aka, “ChiefsAholic” on social media, was arrested on Friday and charged in federal court in connection with a string of robberies across the Midwest.

The Kansas City Bureau of Investigation said Babudar had been operating as a fugitive from justice for four months.

Investigators said Babudar has been charged with bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines. Babudar was arrested Friday in California, thanks to a multi-state investigation including authorities in Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, Omaha, California, Memphis and others.

Babudar enjoyed a robust social media presence as a Kansas City Chiefs superfan. He was charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022, but was released on bond in February 2023.

One month later, he removed his ankle monitor and fled prosecution. Investigators located him later in Sacramento, California.

FBI investigators began reviewing financial records to determine the breadth and scope of additional potential criminal activities.

After his initial arrest in Oklahoma in December 2022, investigators connected his cell phone location with multiple unsolved bank robberies throughout the Midwest in that timeframe, including $70,000 stolen from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa.

According to the affidavit, Babudar entered the bank wearing a ski mask and handed a teller a note demanding money and indicating he had a firearm. The teller gave him the money, and he transporter it across state lines from Iowa to Missouri. Investigators later found $20 bills scattered in a nearby wooded area and a glove the Overland Park man had worn during the robbery.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions, and he allegedly laundered the robbery proceeds through area casinos and bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

