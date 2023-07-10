Aging & Style
Royals select catcher Blake Mitchell in first round draft pick

Kansas City Royals right fielder Drew Waters runs onto the field before the third inning of a...
Kansas City Royals right fielder Drew Waters runs onto the field before the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have selected Blake Mitchell, a left-handed hitting catcher from Sinton High School in Sinton, Texas. This is the eighth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Mitchell, 18, was named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023. This season he hit .474 (49-for-89) with 14 doubles, 6 home runs and 41 RBI.

He also reached base in 70% of his plate appearances, recorded a 1.543 OPS, stole 35 bases and drew 51 walks to just 8 strikeouts.

He is the second prep player chosen by Kansas City in the 1st round in the last three years, joining Frank Mozzicato, who Kansas City selected 7th overall in 2021.

He is the first prep position player taken by the Royals in the 1st round since Bobby Witt Jr., who was taken 2nd overall in the 2019 Draft.

Mitchell participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game hosted at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, where he won the MVP Award after driving in 5 RBI.

Mitchell is committed to the 2023 Men’s College World Series champion Louisiana State University baseball program.

The Royals have two picks remaining tonight, including the 44th overall pick in the 2nd round and the 66th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B.

