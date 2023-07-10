Aging & Style
Peak flight schedules rolling out at KCI

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Peak summer flight season is upon us! With it, new flight schedules will be rolling out at KCI.

The new schedules will start tomorrow. Southwest Airlines will be adding three nonstop daily flights, including Minneapolis, Milwuakee and San Antonio.

In total, operation numbers will be soaring to 322 daily arrivals and departures at KCI with 53 non-stop destinations served.

In may, KCI saw its first million passenger month for the first time since 2019.

Interim Director of Aviation Justin Meyer says with this increase in numbers, travelers will need to plan accordingly.

“Plan ahead, arrive with plenty of time, make sure you’re subscribed to your airline for flight updates so you have push notifications if there are any changes, be aware as to where you plan to park. We have live parking capacity on our website you can see that at flykci.com,” says Meyer.

While most operations have been smooth sailing at the new airport, Meyer says the arrivals curb is still causing headaches especially late at night.

He wants to remind everyone to use the cell phone lot and coordinate strategically so you aren’t in line way ahead of your passenger arriving.

