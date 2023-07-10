Overland Park family displaced after house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two adults, two children and two dogs are now displaced after a fire damaged their home this morning at the 12200 block of 160th Street.

The fire damage was confined to the second floor bathroom and closet area, which suffered signifitant smoke damage. The first floor only suffered moderate damage.

The family and their two dogs were safely evacuated by fire crews from Overland Park and Olathe, but two pet birds died in the fire.

This morning, the residents reported hearing alarms sound and seeing smoke before evacuating and calling 911. First units on the scene reported smoke and fire coming from the second floor window. It took fire crews around 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

