One dead after fatal shooting in a parking lot near E 40 Highway

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a shooting which resulted in the death of an adult male victim.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of E. 40 Hwy just after 11:30 a.m. this morning and directed into the parking lot of an auto business where they located the victim unresponsive on the ground. EMS was called, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

The owner of the business heard the gunfire and found the victim lying down in the parking lot, according to investigators. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and officers do not yet have a suspect, but said the shooting occurred in the parking lot, according to officers.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene processing for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

The KCPD is working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

