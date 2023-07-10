KCPD looking for missing preteen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are searching for 12-year-old Amiylah Shade-Hill, who was last seen at 3 p.m. on July 10.

Shade-Hill’s family is concerned for her welfare.

The 12-year-old has black and burgundy hair, brown eyes and is approximately 100 lbs and 5 foot 3 inches. She was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket adorned with white writing, black shorts, dark pink crocs and carrying a camouflaged duffel bag with “cookie” written on it.

Anyone with information on Shade-Hill’s whereabouts should contact the KCPD missing persons unit at (816) 234-5043.

