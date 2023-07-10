Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing preteen

12-year-old Amiylah Shade-Hill was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket with white writing,...
12-year-old Amiylah Shade-Hill was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket with white writing, black shorts, dark pink crocs and carrying a camo duffel bag with “cookie” written on it.(KCPD)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are searching for 12-year-old Amiylah Shade-Hill, who was last seen at 3 p.m. on July 10.

Shade-Hill’s family is concerned for her welfare.

The 12-year-old has black and burgundy hair, brown eyes and is approximately 100 lbs and 5 foot 3 inches. She was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket adorned with white writing, black shorts, dark pink crocs and carrying a camouflaged duffel bag with “cookie” written on it.

Anyone with information on Shade-Hill’s whereabouts should contact the KCPD missing persons unit at (816) 234-5043.

