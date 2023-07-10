Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigating non-fatal shooting of child on Paseo and 64th

A girl under 10 years old was non-fatally shot late Sunday night.
A girl under 10 years old was non-fatally shot late Sunday night.(MGN ONLINE)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a non-fatal shooting which occurred late Sunday night. at 64th and Paseo Boulevard.

The victim, a girl under 10, was inside of her home when shots came in from outside of the building, striking the child. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries
Dispute at restaurant leads to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift: Swiftie Kansas City takeover
Stolen vehicle chase starts in Lawrence, ends in Johnson County
Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.
Two women charged in connection to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center

Latest News

Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor in 2024.
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor
12-year-old Amiylah Shade-Hill was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket with white writing,...
KCPD looking for missing preteen
Jackson County holds final scheduled property valuation town hall
Jackson County holds final scheduled property valuation town hall
Jackson County holds final scheduled property valuation town hall