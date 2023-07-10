KCPD investigating non-fatal shooting of child on Paseo and 64th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a non-fatal shooting which occurred late Sunday night. at 64th and Paseo Boulevard.

The victim, a girl under 10, was inside of her home when shots came in from outside of the building, striking the child. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in stable condition.

