Jackson County holds final scheduled property valuation town hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The saga continues for homeowners in Jackson County. On Friday, July 7 the Jackson County Assessor’s Office extended the deadline for appeals until July 31.

On average, property values in Jackson County received a 30 percent increase. Many residents told KCTV5 their valuations were higher, leading to higher property taxes.

On Saturday, July 8 dozens of homeowners protested in front of the courthouse, looking for answers. A number of homeowners said the property tax hikes are cruel and unjust.

The final town hall on how to navigate the appeals process is Monday night at Metropolitan Community College Penn Valley Education Room 019. The workshop will start at 6 p.m. Representatives from the assessment department will be at the meeting to answer questions on the appeal process.

Previous town halls brought hundreds of homeowners.

READ MORE: Jackson County homeowners gather for protest on property tax assessments

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.