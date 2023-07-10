Aging & Style
Homeless man found living in underground utility vault

Museum security discovers a homeless man living inside an underground vault in downtown Los Angeles. (SOURCE: KCAL)
By Jeff Nguyen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL) – Police have arrested a homeless man who was found living in an underground utility vault just outside of a California museum.

Leonard Redway is the head of security at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. On Monday night, the museum’s security cameras caught a shirtless man crawling into a utility vault on North Alameda Street.

“The night I found the gentleman down there, he was a little shorter than I am. He was able to stand up completely down there,” he said. “He said he sleeps down here. Drinks water from the spigot … and he said this is his place.”

The space measures about 2 feet wide, 4 feet long, and 5 feet deep.

The security team initially spotted the man dropping a backpack and some other belongings into a smaller utility vault before going into this one a few yards away.

Doug Van Kirk, the Chief Financial Officer of the museum, said these utility vaults are not safe places to live in.

“Those are not designed for human beings to be in for long periods of time,” he said.

The museum called the Los Angeles Police Department after the security team found the man.

“We take the safety of our employees and our guests very seriously,” Van Kirk said.

Arriving police officers said they found drug paraphernalia, credit cards and a weapon in the man’s backpack.

“When I detained him he was not combative with me. When LAPD arrived, he was combative with them,” Redway said.

The LAPD said the man was arrested for battery on a police officer. They have not released his identity.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

