Girl under the age of 10 recovering after shots were fired into a Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child is recovering after being struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Mo.

Someone shot multiple times into an apartment around 9:50PM Sunday injuring a little girl under the age of 10 near east 63rd Street and Paseo Blvd.

The child was rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

“You know children and families live in this complex. but you choose to shoot it up. These are lives. These are babies - innocent people,” KC Mothers in Charge Founder and Program Director Rosilyn Temple said. “It is always a matter of time that it is going to happen to a child when we allow it to happen every day that someone is killed, or someone is shot, and no one speaks up.”

On Monday, detectives continued their investigation searching for evidence, video surveillance and possible witnesses. “Somewhere in the city today, at a minimum at least one person knows who is responsible for this and likely more,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Sunday’s shooting took place less than a mile away from where a similar shooting killed four-year-old LeGend Taliferro in June of 2020. Ryson Ellis was convicted and sentenced to 22 years for shooting into the apartment where LeGend slept killing the boy.

“If you are going to fire rounds at a residence or at a or an apartment, rounds can go through a wall and that can be catastrophic for multiple people,” Becchina said.

Advocates and police are asking anyone with information about who is responsible to speak up to stop the cycle of violence during an already deadly year in Kansas City.

“We are losing innocent people and children are getting shot,” Temple said. “By the grace of God this baby is still living. We’ve got to speak up.”

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS.

