FORECAST: Staying hot through midweek, slightly cooler for weekend

Our stretch of cooler air is abruptly coming to an end. We will have a beautiful Monday evening, turning hot by Tuesday. Expect humidity to creep up during the night, with Tuesday morning lows down near 70 degrees. Turning hot quickly, we reach the lower 90s on Tuesday afternoon. The strong muggy feel is back, however, making it feel like the upper 90s. This will accelerate a bit more on Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures likely touch the lower 100s. We stay toasty Thursday with lower 90s, before some mid 80s work in late week. With the intense heat and humidity, a few storm chances will be on the table. Most of Tuesday looks dry, but late evening let’s watch for a small complex of stronger thunderstorms to drop out of southeast Nebraska. The exact placement is still a bit in the air, but the better chances look just north of KC. Severe weather is possible. Latest trends turn that small complex into a larger area of rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some spots could pick up some nicer rainfall with this system. A few more storms could pop Wednesday afternoon, and those could also be on the stronger side. We will keep an eye on latest model guidance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.