FORECAST: Near normal temps return Monday, several chances for showers & storms

Quiet weather continues into the beginning of the week, but high pressure will gradually shift to the east as we head into the upcoming workweek. That will turn winds from the south and southwest increasing the heat and humidity across the area. Humidity should not be too high Monday, however temperatures will easily return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. Tuesday will be the start some very warm and muggy days as highs top out in the low 90s with heat index values well above 100 degrees. We could see heat index values this high through Thursday. But we are also watching for several disturbances to come through bringing chances of rain to the area each day until the weekend.

