FORECAST: High heat kicks off the work-week with storms expected Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Happy Monday! Temperatures are starting off on the cooler side in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area making for a perfect morning for a jog. If you are headed to the pool don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV Index is 10.3. The heat returns with a vengeance today as they soar into the upper 80s low 90s. The humidity will return Tuesday allowing heat index values to increase to the mid-90s. From Tuesday night into Wednesday, there are some uncertainties with the forecast. Right now, storms will form just north and west before dropping into the region. This system could bring severe storms. A slight risk has been posted for the far northern counties, while in the south a marginal risk is in effect for areas along and north of I-70. This complex will move through the area overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. The main risks will be damaging winds, hail, and a tornado that cannot be ruled out.

By Wednesday afternoon another complex of storms may form and move through the area, which is why the entire viewing area is under a slight risk for storms Wednesday. If the second complex forms, that will help keep temperatures a little bit cooler. The ridge looks to flatten out by the end of next week allowing for chances of showers and storms and cooler temperatures.

