Kansas report shows overall decline in violent crime and property crimes from 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 statewide crime statistics which showed a 4.3% decrease from 2021 in violent crimes such as rape, murder, robbery, battery and aggravated assault.

Violent crime has risen each year since 2014, but has started to level off as 2021 and 2022 both witnessed declines. Every category of violent crime also witnessed declines in 2022.

Despite this decrease, however, violent crime in Kansas remains 9.2% above the 10-year average and has not yet declined to pre-pandemic rates.

In 2022, Kansas had a total of 12,849 violent crimes with:

163 murders Down 10 from 2021, but up 15 from the 10-year average

1,160 rapes Down 27 from 2021 and down five from the 10-year average

10,985 assaults Down 501 from 2021, but up 1,469 from the 10-year average

and over 1,000 robberies Down 35 from 2021 and down 394 from the 10-year average



In 2022, overall violent crime decreased statewide, though it is still above the 10-year average. (Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Property Crime

Property crimes declined overall by 10%, continuing a declining trend since 2017.

In every category, property crime declined from 2021 and from the 10-year average. However, the KBI noted that property crime offenses are assumed to be underreported to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.