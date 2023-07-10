Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas report shows overall decline in violent crime and property crimes from 2021

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 statewide crime statistics which showed a 4.3% decrease from 2021 in violent crimes such as rape, murder, robbery, battery and aggravated assault.

Violent crime has risen each year since 2014, but has started to level off as 2021 and 2022 both witnessed declines. Every category of violent crime also witnessed declines in 2022.

Despite this decrease, however, violent crime in Kansas remains 9.2% above the 10-year average and has not yet declined to pre-pandemic rates.

In 2022, Kansas had a total of 12,849 violent crimes with:

  • 163 murders
    • Down 10 from 2021, but up 15 from the 10-year average
  • 1,160 rapes
    • Down 27 from 2021 and down five from the 10-year average
  • 10,985 assaults
    • Down 501 from 2021, but up 1,469 from the 10-year average
  • and over 1,000 robberies
    • Down 35 from 2021 and down 394 from the 10-year average
In 2022, overall violent crime decreased statewide, though it is still above the 10-year average.
In 2022, overall violent crime decreased statewide, though it is still above the 10-year average.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Property Crime

Property crimes declined overall by 10%, continuing a declining trend since 2017.

In every category, property crime declined from 2021 and from the 10-year average. However, the KBI noted that property crime offenses are assumed to be underreported to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries
Dispute at restaurant leads to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift: Swiftie Kansas City takeover
Stolen vehicle chase starts in Lawrence, ends in Johnson County
Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.
Two women charged in connection to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center

Latest News

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic,
Self-professed ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
A house caught fire this morning in Overland Park, displacing a family of four and two dogs.
Overland Park family displaced after house fire
A girl under 10 years old was non-fatally shot late Sunday night.
KCPD investigating non-fatal shooting of child on Paseo and 64th
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor in 2024.
Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor