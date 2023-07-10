Aging & Style
1 dead in Pettis County hit-and-run
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for the driver in a deadly crash Monday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in Pettis County on Highway 50 west of Sadie Lane.

The driver fled the scene driving eastbound.

Missouri Highway Patrol reported 22-year-old Ethan Dillon of Warsaw, Missouri was killed when a vehicle struck Dillon - who was on the road at the time of the crash.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene and the family was immediately notified.

