1 dead in Pettis County hit-and-run

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for the driver in a deadly crash Monday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in Pettis County on Highway 50 west of Sadie Lane.

The driver fled the scene driving eastbound.

Missouri Highway Patrol reported 22-year-old Ethan Dillon of Warsaw, Missouri was killed when a vehicle struck Dillon - who was on the road at the time of the crash.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene and the family was immediately notified.

