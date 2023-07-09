Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows for the big day
Charges are set to be announced regarding a nightclub shooting that left three people and left...
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting
Parking lot crash kills driver in KCMO
An Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
The Jackson County Assessment Department is no longer accepting walk-ins from people who’d like...
Deadline to file property value appeals extended, department no longer accepting walk-ins

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash on I-35 leaves one in critical condition
File photo
Shots fired in Shawnee Kansas, no injuries reported
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled