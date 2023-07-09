Aging & Style
Two women charged in connection to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center

Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.
Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - Renyshia Handson, and Aaliyah Kidd were charged on Sunday, with separate offenses related to a shooting that happened Saturday evening at Vivion West Shopping Center.

Platte County deputies and officers of the Riverside Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a restaurant in Northmoor on July 8.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred after an argument over a food order at a restaurant.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing an altercation between Kidd, 21, and restaurant employees. Witnesses also reported seeing Handson, 29, pull out a handgun and point it at the back of the head of one person who is unknown at this time.

Handson then fired the gun which led to a second victim being hit in the left foot, according to witnesses.

“We are fortunate no one lost their life simply because someone pulled out a gun over a food order.” Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “Thanks to an excellent work of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Police Department, these defendants were immediately apprehended and charged.”

Handson has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and is being held on a cash-only bond of $100,000. Kidd has been charged with Assault 3rd Degree with a cash-only bond of $5,000.

Both Handson and Kidd are currently being held in the Platte County Detention Center.

Once again, the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the willingness of witnesses to come forward has allowed charges to be brought against these defendants

Sheriff Mark Owen

The charges against Kidd and Handson are merely allegations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Zahnd said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

