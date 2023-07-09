Taylor Swift: Swifty Kansas City takeover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Swifties take over Arrowhead stadium, Kansas City has pulled out all the stops for the Taylor Swift Eras two-night concert tour stop.

From donuts, cookies and cakes and even a Taylor Swift portrait mowed in a wheat field, Kansas City has definitely been enchanted.

So much so that Swift Street in North Kansas City has temporarily added “Taylor’s version” to the street name.

Fans wasted no time to line up and take photos in front of the street name.

Fans can also enjoy one more night of downtown being lit up in purple to celebrate Taylor Swift’s Kansas City tour stop.

By the way, for the real Swifties out there, can you answer this trivia question correctly, without googling? Which album did Taylor Swift write by herself, without any co-writers?

