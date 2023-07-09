Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Taylor Swift: Swifty Kansas City takeover

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Kansas City.(KY3)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Swifties take over Arrowhead stadium, Kansas City has pulled out all the stops for the Taylor Swift Eras two-night concert tour stop.

From donuts, cookies and cakes and even a Taylor Swift portrait mowed in a wheat field, Kansas City has definitely been enchanted.

So much so that Swift Street in North Kansas City has temporarily added “Taylor’s version” to the street name.

Fans wasted no time to line up and take photos in front of the street name.

Fans can also enjoy one more night of downtown being lit up in purple to celebrate Taylor Swift’s Kansas City tour stop.

By the way, for the real Swifties out there, can you answer this trivia question correctly, without googling? Which album did Taylor Swift write by herself, without any co-writers?

Tell us your answers on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows for the big day
Charges are set to be announced regarding a nightclub shooting that left three people and left...
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting
Parking lot crash kills driver in KCMO
An Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
The Jackson County Assessment Department is no longer accepting walk-ins from people who’d like...
Deadline to file property value appeals extended, department no longer accepting walk-ins

Latest News

Car crash
1 man dead after being hit by semi-tractor truck
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into a homicide that took place on Friday...
14-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries
An Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead