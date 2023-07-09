Aging & Style
Swifties dressed in theme enjoy night two of Eras Tour in Kansas City

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Taylor Swift’s fans took over Arrowhead Stadium this weekend for the Eras Tour concerts. Swift played in front of sold-out crowds on back-to-back nights.

“Swifties” came to Kansas City from all over the country to watch their favorite artists perform, and the wide majority of them did so dressed in themes from different eras of Taylor Swift’s career.

“This is fully Midnight,” said Ashley Williams. “We are very bejeweled.”

All around the Taylor Swift concert, you could find some of the most fun fashion you will ever see.

“This started as a very basic blue outfit. I got Hobby Lobby gems and beads,” said Kylie Wheat. “I just started hot gluing them everywhere and I hope that they stay here all night.”

Swifties put in countless hours putting their outfits together. It’s a large part of the concert experience.

“We’ve been working on them for almost three months,” said Sylvia Thompson. “I think I almost broke my neck trying to paint my boots yesterday.”

The outfits are all themed to different eras of Swift’s career – and tied to the pop icon’s look when those albums were released.

“My favorite album is the Lover album, so it’s the Lover era for me,” said Mackenzie Orchard.

“We are in the folklore era,” said Kenzie Ostronic, who was at the concert with her sister, Skylar. “We made like a lyric, so we’re moon and Saturn because she says, ‘Love you to the moon and to Saturn.’”

“I’m in the fearless era,” said Mandy Cobb. “The color of the album is like a goldish yellow, so that’s what I chose.”

The Swifties have a strong bond with each other – even if they are complete strangers. The outfits, Swift’s music, and friendship bracelets bring her fans together.

“She is perfect and beautiful and kind,” said Ashley Williams.

“Everybody here has been so kind and friendly and helpful,” said Misty Coleman. “It’s just a whole different feeling in today’s world, in society, to have everybody come together for one reason.”

