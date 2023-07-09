Stolen vehicle chase starts in Lawrence, ends in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A stolen vehicle chase that started in Lawrence ended in Johnson County with the suspect in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Lawrence Police Department officers noticed a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday driving in the area of 23rd Street and Franklin Road. Authorities said the driver, a 26-year-old Leavenworth man, fled east on Kansas Highway 10, where deputies reported him driving at speeds up to 95 miles per hour.

While driving, the suspect evaded stop sticks in the area. Eventually, a Baldwin City Police Department officer was able to successfully deploy stop sticks near County Road 1061 and N 200 Road, deflating the tires on the stolen vehicle.

Still, the pursuit continued east on U.S. Highway 56 in Johnson County, where a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to successfully disable the vehicle in Edgerton.

The suspect’s vehicle had been reported stolen earlier from central Lawrence. The 26-year-old driver, Cameron Michael Garst, was taken into custody without further incident and held on a $6,000 bond.

