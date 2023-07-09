Aging & Style
Springfield State. Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor

Courtesy: Crystal Quade for Governor
Courtesy: Crystal Quade for Governor(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield State Rep. and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade announced Sunday morning she is running for Missouri governor in 2024.

The Democrat will formally announce her intentions at a kickoff party in Springfield on Monday. She becomes the first Democrat to run for the highest office in the state. The state representative shared a campaign video Sunday morning.

State Rep. Quade has served Springfield’s 132nd District in the House since 2016. She cannot run for the seat again in 2024 because of term limits. She became the House Minority Leader in 2019 after serving just two years in the House.

Quade graduated from Missouri State with a degree in social work. She worked as a legislative staff member for former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill. Before her political career, she served as chapter services director of Care to Learn in Springfield.

If elected, Quade says she would work to repeal the ban on abortions and protect farmers by prohibiting China and Russia from owning farmland. She would become Missouri’s first female governor. In her first campaign video, she noted she’s not from a family of politicians or a prominent business owner.

Republicans Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe have announced they will seek the nomination in 2024.

