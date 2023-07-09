Aging & Style
Shots fired in Shawnee Kansas, no injuries reported

File photo
File photo(Action News 5)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Police say there were reports of two vehicles involved in the shooting and left the scene. Additional reports indicate that the vehicles involved were in the area of 75th street and Quivira road.

Officers located the involved individuals and were able take them into custody with incident. Four people are currently in custody pending the investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is still an active scene. Shawnee Police Detectives and members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory Crime Scene Investigation Unit are on scene investigating.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

