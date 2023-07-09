Aging & Style
Royals designate Garrett for assignment, reinstate Yarbrough from injured list

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals reliever Amir Garrett has been designated for assignment.

The team announced the move Sunday morning. In his seventh season in the Major Leagues, Garrett appeared in 27 games for the Royals, registering a 3.33 earned run average in 24.1 innings pitched. He had an 0-1 record.

In corresponding moves, the Royals reinstated left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who was injured May 7 when a line drive up the middle struck him in the head. Yarbrough suffered multiple non-displaced fractures from the baseball hit by Oakland Athletics batter Ryan Noda.

Yarbrough was taken to the hospital following the May injury, but the Royals said he never lost consciousness. He is set to start on the mound Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians after making his final rehab start in Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday night.

He has a 1-4 record and a 6.15 ERA in his first 10 appearances in 2023.

Along with Garrett’s designation for assignment and Yarbrough’s reinstatement, the Royals announced Sunday that utility man Samad Taylor has been recalled to the MLB after the team placed outfielder Edward Olivares on the 10-day injured list for a mild left oblique strain.

Olivares’ injured list designation is retroactive to July 8.

