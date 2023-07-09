Overnight shooting in KCMO results in 2 with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting resulted in injuries for two people in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said the shooting call originally came in to dispatchers at 2:22 a.m. after a shooting at 5300 Persimmon Trail, which is in the area of Hickory Road and Oak Leaf Drive.

The injuries suffered by the two people are life-threatening according to KCPD. No suspect is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

