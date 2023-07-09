Motorcycle crash on I-35 leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life threatening injuries.

A grey BMW motorcycle was traveling south on I-35, above the speed limit.

At 4:09 p.m., the driver of the BMW motorcycle lost control and went off the roadway to the right, on the bridge over 27th Street.

The driver struck the concrete jersey barrier, ejecting the driver over the side, onto the pavement below.

It was reported that the driver was wearing a helmet. He was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

