Jackson County homeowners gather for protest on property tax assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County homeowners, beyond frustrated with their property tax assessments gathered at the courthouse Downtown to protest, Saturday morning.

Many said they have started the appeals process but that it’s simply not enough to fix the larger issue.

“We don’t need any more lies; we need to be faced with the truth,” said one supporter.

Homeowners saw a sharp increase in their property values, which in turn meant higher taxes. And although the average increase from the county assessment was around 30 percent, many residents said theirs went up well above that.

“My property went up 75 percent from what it was in 2021,” said one homeowner.

“It went 115 percent up. It’s disgusting because we don’t even know where that money is going,” said another.

These homeowners are not only seeing an alarmingly large increase, they said they are also seeing inequalities throughout their community, as well.

“I live in eastern Jackson County, and I’m being taxed higher than half or two-thirds of the people in Lee’s Summit and they have parks and recreation, they have more libraries, they have more things that are paid for supposedly by the taxes that we’re paying,” said a frustrated homeowner.

“There’s someone behind us that went up 80 percent someone in the neighborhood a little mile down here’s only went up $200. So, there’s huge inequalities,” explained another.

Some homeowners said they’re worried about affording their homes after the assessments and are even more concerned about where the tax money is going.

“People can hardly afford gas and eggs and if they can’t afford gas and eggs then they certainly can’t afford a tax increase of hundreds of dollars per month,” said the homeowner.

“We’ve had our taxes more than doubled, I know a lot of folks are in a similar situation, nobody should have to lose their house because the government is taking our money and spending it god knows where,” said another in agreement.

On Friday, Jackson County extended the deadline for property owners to appeal their assessments to July 31st, three weeks after the original deadline, which was on Monday.

“It’s a start but appealing isn’t enough,” said a homeowner.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca was vocal at the protest and said the extension is a hopeful sign that they are gaining momentum.

“Appeal your taxes, make sure you have your information, do the informal, if you disagree with that go to the state tax commission. Those are the only paths right now that provide a change to your bill,” said Abarca.

The Board of Equalization will continue to hear appeals until the end of August. You must start that appeals process by the end of July.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.