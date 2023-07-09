Aging & Style
Impairment under investigation after passenger dies in KCMO crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle collision led to the death of a passenger Saturday night and an impairment investigation.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said the crash happened Saturday at 6:33 p.m. when a white Dodge Great Caravan was traveling east on 23rd Street, making a left turn onto northbound Kensington Avenue. As the driver of the Dodge was making the turn, a white Hyundai Accent traveling westbound struck the side of the vehicle.

Police said the Hyundai was traveling at a very high rate of speed. When the vehicle collided with the Dodge, it forced the Z-Trip Dodge to spin into a rock wall. The rear passenger of the Dodge was partially ejected and pinned between the vehicle and rock wall. That passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, KCPD said.

Both drivers suffered moderate injuries, with the driver of the Dodge telling police he would self-transport to a hospital. The driver of the Hyundai was under investigation by police for impairment.

