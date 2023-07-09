FORECAST: Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80′s

Clouds lingered a little bit longer than anticipated, but it kept the area much cooler for most of the day. We should start to see clouds break up through tonight into early Sunday allowing temperatures to cool into the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise. As we head through the afternoon look for skies to become mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will still come in from the north keeping humidity levels at bay. Heat and humidity begin to climb by Monday with temperatures back near 90 degrees. Temperatures look to top out near 90 nearly each afternoon with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Our pattern also turns a bit active during this time where we could have several chances for showers and storms return to parts of our viewing area.

