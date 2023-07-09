FORECAST: Below average temperatures Sunday before heat cranks up to begin work week

Happy Sunday! The weather will remain quiet and below average again today. Temperatures are starting off on the cooler side in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area making for a perfect morning for a jog! If you are headed to the pool or lake don’t forget the sunscreen, the UV Index is 9.3. It will be a great day for outdoor activities such as pickleball, walking the pup, or even going for a run with the cooler temperatures!

Today will be the last day of below-average temperatures for a while so get out and enjoy it! The heat returns with a vengeance tomorrow as they soar into the upper 80s low 90s. The humidity will return Tuesday allowing heat index values to increase to the mid-90s. From Tuesday night into Wednesday, there are some uncertainties with the forecast. Right now, a complex and storms will form just north and west of the area dropping into the region. This system could bring severe storms. A slight risk has been posted to most areas north of I-70, while in the south a marginal risk is in effect.

The uncertainty is when this will form and when it will impact the viewing area. If it impacts the area during the day this will significantly impact the temperatures for that day. If it is in the overnight hours and early into the morning hours, Wednesday temperatures won’t be affected too much. The ridge looks to flatten out by the end of next week allowing for chances of showers and storms and cooler temperatures.

