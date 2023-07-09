Dispute at restaurant leads to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another dispute at the Vivion West Shopping Center led to a shooting Saturday evening.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it and the Riverside Police Department responded to the area of the 2500 block of Vivion Road Saturday at approximately 5:20 p.m. after a shooting at a restaurant injured a 24-year-old female employee.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight broke out over a food order which resulted in restaurant employees being assaulted. As employees attempted to remove the individuals involved in the dispute from the restaurant a single shot was fired from a handgun, striking an employee in the foot. The Sheriff’s Office said the injured employee was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We never want to see this type of senseless behavior occur,” Sheriff Mark Owen said. “Thankfully, no one lost their life in this incident. Once again, the willingness of our citizens to come forward as witnesses and the cooperation between our law enforcement agencies has allowed us to conduct a thorough investigation and quickly apprehend suspects.”

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators were speaking with a 29-year-old female and 21-year-old female, who are possible suspects. They do not believe there is currently any danger to the public related to the investigation.

In June, a shooting at the same shopping center happened after a dispute over a minor car collision. That shooting, which happened in the 2400 block of Vivion Road in Northmoor, Missouri, resulted in the death of 32-year-old Cody Steffen and second-degree murder charges against 50-year-old Phillip Frazier.

That shooting allegedly occurred after Frazier’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle. According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff, witnesses reported hearing Steffen ask the defendant for his insurance information.

An investigation into Saturday’s shooting remains ongoing.

