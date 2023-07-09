Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Disc golf pro tour visits Kansas City

The Disc Golf Pro Tour was in Liberty this weekend.
The Disc Golf Pro Tour was in Liberty this weekend.(KCTV5)
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was the final day for the Disc Golf Pro Tour Tournament in Liberty, Missouri. Competitors left it all out on the course.

Discs flew as touring disc-golfers from around the world competed at Stock-Dale Park in Liberty.

“This is big for our community, just for everybody in town, our disc golf community, especially,” said Dick Parker, a competitor for the tournament’s sponsor.

The three-day tournament started on Friday and the competition heated up on its third and final day.

“I try to come into every tournament like I’m going to win, and even if I’m playing horribly, like I’m still on top I can still play good,” said Jeremiah Collier, a competitor from Arkansas.

Both the mixed-pro-open and women’s pro-open divisions took to the course to compete for the title. Many of the competitors said although the course is nice, it’s challenging.

“The course is super-duper sweet, its super challenging though,” said Collier, “playing like a local course a 200 ft hole matched up against a 400 ft hole is just a big difference and a game changer but it’s a lot of fun experiencing something new.”

“The course is hard, but its fair, fair to players,” said Victoria Earling.

Competitors like Jeremiah Collier traveled from Winslow, Arkansas, and said this tournament has been his favorite to play in and learn from.

“Play every hole aggressively and enjoy just getting birdies and sometimes I get punished for it, but sometimes it’s all about learning the holes,” said Collier.

There were 135 competitors overall -- 109 of them were men, while 26 were female. Victoria Earling was one of the females representing Topeka, Kansas. She said being a female in a predominately male sport, pushes her.

“I think it drives the females more because it’s more of a challenge to them and how they play.”

This year $30,000 was added to the prize pot – to find out the winners of the tournament click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot crash kills driver in KCMO
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries
Car crash
1 man dead after being hit by semi-tractor truck
An Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into a homicide that took place on Friday...
14-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting

Latest News

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Royals designate Garrett for assignment, reinstate Yarbrough from injured list
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Witt falls double shy of cycle in Royals’ sixth straight loss
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries
FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
Thunder sign Keyontae Johnson to two-way deal