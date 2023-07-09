Disc golf pro tour visits Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was the final day for the Disc Golf Pro Tour Tournament in Liberty, Missouri. Competitors left it all out on the course.

Discs flew as touring disc-golfers from around the world competed at Stock-Dale Park in Liberty.

“This is big for our community, just for everybody in town, our disc golf community, especially,” said Dick Parker, a competitor for the tournament’s sponsor.

The three-day tournament started on Friday and the competition heated up on its third and final day.

“I try to come into every tournament like I’m going to win, and even if I’m playing horribly, like I’m still on top I can still play good,” said Jeremiah Collier, a competitor from Arkansas.

Both the mixed-pro-open and women’s pro-open divisions took to the course to compete for the title. Many of the competitors said although the course is nice, it’s challenging.

“The course is super-duper sweet, its super challenging though,” said Collier, “playing like a local course a 200 ft hole matched up against a 400 ft hole is just a big difference and a game changer but it’s a lot of fun experiencing something new.”

“The course is hard, but its fair, fair to players,” said Victoria Earling.

Competitors like Jeremiah Collier traveled from Winslow, Arkansas, and said this tournament has been his favorite to play in and learn from.

“Play every hole aggressively and enjoy just getting birdies and sometimes I get punished for it, but sometimes it’s all about learning the holes,” said Collier.

There were 135 competitors overall -- 109 of them were men, while 26 were female. Victoria Earling was one of the females representing Topeka, Kansas. She said being a female in a predominately male sport, pushes her.

“I think it drives the females more because it’s more of a challenge to them and how they play.”

This year $30,000 was added to the prize pot – to find out the winners of the tournament click here.

