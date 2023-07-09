ATV crash kills Butler woman

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Butler woman died following an ATV crash Saturday night in Bates County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 34-year-old Kayla Carroll ran a 2015 Polaris ATV off the left side of NW 7001 Road south of Highway 52 shortly before midnight Saturday.

The report said the ATV struck a fence and overturned, ejecting Carroll, who was not wearing a safety device. The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. and a report said Carroll was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.