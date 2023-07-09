ATV crash kills Butler woman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Butler woman died following an ATV crash Saturday night in Bates County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said 34-year-old Kayla Carroll ran a 2015 Polaris ATV off the left side of NW 7001 Road south of Highway 52 shortly before midnight Saturday.
The report said the ATV struck a fence and overturned, ejecting Carroll, who was not wearing a safety device. The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. and a report said Carroll was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. Sunday.
