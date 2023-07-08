Aging & Style
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would participate in a behind-the-scenes docuseries ‘Quarterback’, which debuts on Netflix next week, a Hall-of-Famer had to ask permission.

“To tell you about the respect that he has for the organization, he said that I should to coach (Andy) Reid first,” said Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning during an interview with the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel. Manning, whose Omaha Productions company partnered with Netflix to debut the series, said he told Mahomes he could just explain to Reid that he wanted to be a part of the series to give his kids a glimpse at his work when they got older, something the two-time MVP told Manning during the process.

“He said, ‘No Peyton, you tell coach Reid,’” Manning said. “It was very telling. Here you’ve got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say this is what I’m doing, I don’t care whether you like it or not. Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission.”

Manning’s conversation with Reid led to a condition. His own meetings could not be recorded, something Manning promised he had no issues with. The docuseries, which premieres July 12, featured editorial control from those who participated; with Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota as the show’s debutants.

“There’s a trust factor,” Manning said. “I promised all these guys that anything they didn’t want in it wasn’t gonna be in it.”

READ MORE: Mahomes excited for ‘Quarterback’ Netflix series to release

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star was the executive producer of the eight-part docuseries, which will take viewers inside the quarterbacks’ homes and through the ups and downs of an NFL season. In-game footage was provided by NFL Films, which has weekly on-field access with players in the league. For Mahomes, that season ended as a league MVP, Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.

FILE - Before Patrick Mahomes agreed to participate in Netflix's 'Quarterback' docuseries,...
FILE - Before Patrick Mahomes agreed to participate in Netflix's 'Quarterback' docuseries, Peyton Manning had to ask Andy Reid for permission. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)

“The last thing we wanted to be was a distraction, and that was our promise. We hope to continue this show in future seasons,” Manning said, joking, “in fact, our pitch is, if you do this show, we guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP.”

