Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Taylor Swift mania makes its way to KC

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has been enchanted by Taylor Swift.

“We are going to cry,” said Alli Abadir.

“We did cry on the way here,” said friend Alli Freyer.

Taylor Swift Mania is in Kansas City. Tens of thousands of fans showed up at Arrowhead Friday night to take in the cultural phenomenon known as The Eras Tour.

“Don’t even get me started. This is my everything,” said Grace Porter. “It’s like a dream, genuinely.”

“Driving in here, me and my mom were internally screaming,” said Emma Bahan. “We were so excited.”

Fans showed up in their best Taylor Swift outfits – dressed from head-to-toe in different “eras” of Taylor Swift.

“This is from her fearless era,” said Abadir, while showing her dress. “The gold fringe, the sparkly shoes, the butterflies.”

“I’ve spent almost all summer making this costume, now here we are,” said Porter. “I am so excited I want to die.”

Taylor Swift’s tour has garnered international media attention and piqued the interest of Kansas City.

“I honestly didn’t think it would be this big of a deal,” said Savannah Armendariz. “I knew it would be this big of a deal, but I didn’t expect a three-hour concert and songs from every single album. It’s kind of insane.”

Swifties have natural camaraderie with each other, frequently exchanging friendship bracelets as well as admiring each other’s outfits.

“Some people think it’s crazy, but we love her and she deserves all the clout she gets,” said Freyer. “I like being around people that love her, too.”

Swift will also perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, July 8.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges are set to be announced regarding a nightclub shooting that left three people and left...
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows for the big day
Hakeem Thompson is wanted in regards to a May 23, 2023 robbery in KCMO
KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect
Kansas City is going absolutely bonkers over pop star Taylor Swift’s tour stop this weekend.
‘This is my Super Bowl:’ Fans go bonkers for T-Swift in KC
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC

Latest News

An Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
Eras Tour Friday night recap and Saturday night look ahead
Taylor Swift
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
Overland Park man seriously injured in I-70 crash
FORECAST: Below-average temperatures today and tomorrow