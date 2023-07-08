Taylor Swift mania makes its way to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has been enchanted by Taylor Swift.

“We are going to cry,” said Alli Abadir.

“We did cry on the way here,” said friend Alli Freyer.

Taylor Swift Mania is in Kansas City. Tens of thousands of fans showed up at Arrowhead Friday night to take in the cultural phenomenon known as The Eras Tour.

“Don’t even get me started. This is my everything,” said Grace Porter. “It’s like a dream, genuinely.”

“Driving in here, me and my mom were internally screaming,” said Emma Bahan. “We were so excited.”

Fans showed up in their best Taylor Swift outfits – dressed from head-to-toe in different “eras” of Taylor Swift.

“This is from her fearless era,” said Abadir, while showing her dress. “The gold fringe, the sparkly shoes, the butterflies.”

“I’ve spent almost all summer making this costume, now here we are,” said Porter. “I am so excited I want to die.”

Taylor Swift’s tour has garnered international media attention and piqued the interest of Kansas City.

“I honestly didn’t think it would be this big of a deal,” said Savannah Armendariz. “I knew it would be this big of a deal, but I didn’t expect a three-hour concert and songs from every single album. It’s kind of insane.”

Swifties have natural camaraderie with each other, frequently exchanging friendship bracelets as well as admiring each other’s outfits.

“Some people think it’s crazy, but we love her and she deserves all the clout she gets,” said Freyer. “I like being around people that love her, too.”

Swift will also perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, July 8.

