Pedestrian killed in I-70 crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was running across traffic on Interstate 70 was killed Friday night.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said a silver Hyundai Elantra struck the pedestrian shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when the male ran across all three lanes of eastbound I-70 from the inside shoulder.

KCPD said the driver of the Hyundai didn’t see the pedestrian until he hit him. The driver stopped on the East 27th Street exit and called the police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and KCPD said the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were not injured, with the driver showing no signs of impairment.

