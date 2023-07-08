Parking lot crash kills driver in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Ford F150 died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash at a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex.

Police said an investigation revealed that the black truck was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8700 block of E. 61st Terrace. With the vehicle left in drive and the driver partially inside the vehicle, the truck suddenly accelerated out of the parking space and into the tree line, pinning the driver between what police described as a medium-sized tree and the driver’s door of the F150.

KCPD said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 8:38 p.m. Friday. It’s the 42nd traffic fatality of the year. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.