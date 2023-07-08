Aging & Style
Overland Park man seriously injured in I-70 crash

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 57-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on I-70.

It happened at 7:25 a.m.

The man was driving westbound on I-70 in Wyandotte County when the Kansas Highway Patrol said he suffered a medical condition and lost control of the vehicle. The 2019 Nissan Sentra he was driving crashed into a tree and embankment and totaled the vehicle.

KHP said the man had suspected serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

