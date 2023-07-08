Aging & Style
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.(KSAT via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man shot and killed two people who were reportedly trying to rob him.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened Friday afternoon at a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him who he believed were trying to rob him. The man then shot and killed the two men.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

“They’re going to interview him [the victim] further. Right now, we’re looking at he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self-defense,” McManus said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the men killed.

