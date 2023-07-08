Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others

NEW YORK (AP) — An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday.

A person of interest was in custody, the New York Police Department said.

The shootings began just before 11:30 a.m., when the 86-year-old was shot multiple times in the Richmond Hill area. He later died at a hospital.

About a mile away and less than 10 minutes later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was listed in serious but stable condition.

A few minutes later, the shooter fired at a 61-year-old man, hitting him in the torso. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Police said there was another shooting nearby, but could not say if it was connected to the earlier shootings.

With a person in custody, a police spokesperson said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The spokesperson was unable to provide additional details, including any information about the man in custody nor his motives because investigators were still trying to piece together what prompted the shooting spree.

