Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas football drops new uniform ahead of 2023 campaign

Kansas Football released new uniforms Friday night.
Kansas Football released new uniforms Friday night.(Free to use)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - With football season just around the corner in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped new jerseys Friday night.

The Lance Leipold era of Kansas football is just a pair of seasons in and during his second season in Lawrence he led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009, first national ranking in 675 weeks and first bowl appearance since 2008. He signed a contract extension in November of 2022 that will keep him in Lawrence through 2029.

Moving forward Kansas has landed 15 commitments including three four-star prospects and the 2023-24 recruiting class ranked 38th in the nation.

READ MORE: KU’s Daniels named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

The Jayhawks are set to kick off football season on Sept. 1 when Leipold and his squad will host Missouri State at 7 p.m., with a primetime matchup a week later hosting Illinois. Tickets for those matchups and more can be found here.

FOR MORE KANSAS JAYHAWKS COVERAGE, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD investigating fatal shooting at the 3700 Block of N. College
KCPD investigating possible murder-suicide on North College Avenue
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows for the big day
Ahmad R. Herring.
KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC
Charges are set to be announced regarding a nightclub shooting that left three people and left...
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the...
KU’s Daniels named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
FILE - Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football...
Kansas’ Jalon Daniels named top returning 2023 quarterback
Source: NBA
NBA releases Summer League schedule: How to watch local products