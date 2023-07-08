Kansas football drops new uniform ahead of 2023 campaign
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - With football season just around the corner in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped new jerseys Friday night.
The Lance Leipold era of Kansas football is just a pair of seasons in and during his second season in Lawrence he led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009, first national ranking in 675 weeks and first bowl appearance since 2008. He signed a contract extension in November of 2022 that will keep him in Lawrence through 2029.
Moving forward Kansas has landed 15 commitments including three four-star prospects and the 2023-24 recruiting class ranked 38th in the nation.
The Jayhawks are set to kick off football season on Sept. 1 when Leipold and his squad will host Missouri State at 7 p.m., with a primetime matchup a week later hosting Illinois. Tickets for those matchups and more can be found here.
