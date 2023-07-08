Jackson County prosecutor calls on clubs to protect patrons with gun rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for a mass shooting at Klymax Lounge that killed three people and seriously injured two others on May 21 of this year.

Police arrested Isiah Clinton Thursday. He is also facing two counts of first-degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action. Clinton is currently being held without bond.

“He is the individual we believe had the motive for this crime, helped set it up, put it in motion and carried it out,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Police and prosecutors say tips from community members, surveillance video and digital evidence from Clinton’s cell phone helped investigators identify Clinton as the main gunman. They are still searching for information about additional suspects.

While announcing the charges filed against Clinton, Baker said it is troubling that clubs that sell alcohol are allowing patrons to bring guns inside their establishments.

“It makes an environment very, very dangerous for the patrons,” Baker said.

Prosecutors believe Clinton planned and waited outside of the club to kill one of the three victims. Investigators believe multiple suspects then fired shots. The mass shooting killed mother of three Antoinette Brenson, Jason McConnell and Clarence Henderson and injured two additional victims.

“Five families that were impacted forever by this shooting,” Baker said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said police and city staff are working to identity and take action against owners of nuisance businesses and businesses where violent crimes are occurring.

“The community is awash in firearms and largely firearms that are in places where people either are drinking or looking at retaliation,” Lucas said.

Following the shooting at Klymax Lounge police found one victim on the sidewalk in front of the nightclub. Another victim was found by the front door of the club. A third victim was found inside of the club.

“If you are going to operate that type of business, you have an obligation as well to keep your patrons safe,” Baker said. “You should take necessary steps to make sure they will be safe as they enter the door and exit the door and while they are inside.”

Anyone with information about additional suspects can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in any Kansas City, Mo homicide investigation.

