Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

How Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Markquis Nowell performed during Summer League debuts

Source: NBA
Source: NBA
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KCTV) - NBA Summer League contests tipped off out in the desert this week featuring some of the most recent stars from local college programs.

Friday evening, in-state rivals turned Toronto Raptors teammates Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell took on the Chicago Bulls.

Dick, the 13th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, scored 10 points on an inefficient 3-for-12 shooting performance. He added four rebounds, three steals and two assists, while turning the ball over three times.

Former K-State guard Markquis Nowell, who signed a two-way contract as an undrafted player, led all scorers in the Raptors’ 83-74 loss to the Bulls. The third-team All-American guard scored a game-high 17 points and dazzled with a familiar passing display that resulted in five assists, which tied for a game-high.

Nowell went 6-for-12 from the floor and made four of his six attempts from 3-point range in the loss. He also had four rebounds and three steals.

Later Friday evening, first-team All-American Kansas forward Jalen Wilson made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets.

In a 101-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League squad, Wilson tied for a team-high with 17 points. He struggled from 3-point range, shooting 1-for-5 from distance, but 6-for-14 overall. Wilson also had five rebounds and two blocks.

On Saturday, former Mizzou star Kobe Brown will make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, who selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Clippers take on former KU star Ochai Agbaji and the Jazz at 9 p.m.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson debuts with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be shown on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges are set to be announced regarding a nightclub shooting that left three people and left...
BREAKING: Murder charges announced in Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting
Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at Arrowhead...
IT’S TAYLOR TIME! A list of Eras Tour must-knows for the big day
Hakeem Thompson is wanted in regards to a May 23, 2023 robbery in KCMO
KCMO detectives ask for help locating robbery suspect
Kansas City is going absolutely bonkers over pop star Taylor Swift’s tour stop this weekend.
‘This is my Super Bowl:’ Fans go bonkers for T-Swift in KC
KCPD issues guidelines, road closing and traffic details for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in KC

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto (32) argues with home plate umpire Brennan Miller, right, after...
Aaron Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians blank Royals 3-0
FILE: New Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman makes a brief statement to reporters after a...
Royals’ John Sherman among duo of owners set to join MLB relocation committee, AP source says
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by...
Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals
Seattle Mariners pitcher Isaiah Campbell throws during a "summer camp" intrasquad baseball game...
Olathe native to make MLB debut for Seattle