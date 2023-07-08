How Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Markquis Nowell performed during Summer League debuts

LAS VEGAS (KCTV) - NBA Summer League contests tipped off out in the desert this week featuring some of the most recent stars from local college programs.

Friday evening, in-state rivals turned Toronto Raptors teammates Gradey Dick and Markquis Nowell took on the Chicago Bulls.

Dick, the 13th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, scored 10 points on an inefficient 3-for-12 shooting performance. He added four rebounds, three steals and two assists, while turning the ball over three times.

Gradey Dick from the corner for his first #NBA2KSummerLeague bucket!



Former K-State guard Markquis Nowell, who signed a two-way contract as an undrafted player, led all scorers in the Raptors’ 83-74 loss to the Bulls. The third-team All-American guard scored a game-high 17 points and dazzled with a familiar passing display that resulted in five assists, which tied for a game-high.

Nowell went 6-for-12 from the floor and made four of his six attempts from 3-point range in the loss. He also had four rebounds and three steals.

Later Friday evening, first-team All-American Kansas forward Jalen Wilson made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets.

In a 101-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League squad, Wilson tied for a team-high with 17 points. He struggled from 3-point range, shooting 1-for-5 from distance, but 6-for-14 overall. Wilson also had five rebounds and two blocks.

On Saturday, former Mizzou star Kobe Brown will make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, who selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Clippers take on former KU star Ochai Agbaji and the Jazz at 9 p.m.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson debuts with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:30 p.m. Both games will be shown on ESPN2.

